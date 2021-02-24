5 sports podcast Episode 7: Elkins’ Evan Hott

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Elkins head football coach Evan Hott joins the 5 Sports team for Episode 7 of the 5 Sports podcast.

Topics discussed: Hott’s resignation after only just four years at the helm of his alma mater, the Tigers magical playoff 2020 season & what’s next for him on and off the gridiron.

