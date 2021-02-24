Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 24th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It looks like spring is finally here, at least for the morning. We see a sunny morning accompanied by temperatures in the upper 50s, but by the time the late afternoon comes, we’ll start to see some rain showers developing. These rain showers continue in the evening, but clear up before Thursday morning. However, a shift in the winds does bring some colder temperatures for Thursday, although we will stay pretty dry. Thursday will be sunny, with temperatures in the low 40s or upper 30s in some areas. Temperatures warm up just slightly for Friday, and we see a sunny morning with clouds building through the day. These clouds bring rain late Friday night, which carries over into Saturday. The showers continue through Saturday morning, but clear up headed into the afternoon and we see a drier evening. Our temperatures will reach 50 again on Saturday, so despite the rain, it will still be a lovely day. Sunday morning no, the rain is back, and we can expect the rain to continue into Monday morning. Our temperatures will still be right around 50 for the start of the week though, with more rain coming in late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.

Today: Morning and afternoon sun with evening sprinkles. High: 61.

Tonight: Clouds and rain, with temperatures near freezing. Low: 31.

Thursday: Chillier, but still sunny. High: 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warming up! High: 49.

