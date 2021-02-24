Bill to prohibit vehicles from driving slow in the left lane advances

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bill that would prohibit vehicles from driving slow in the left lane has advanced from the Committee on Technology and Infrastructure.

On Wednesday, House Bill 2222 was moved and will be reported to the floor with a recommendation that it do pass, but first be referred to the committee on judiciary.

The purpose of the bill is to prohibit vehicles from driving slow in the left lane of a roadway or interstate highway for more than a mile and a half without completely passing another vehicle except under certain circumstances.

Members of the committee say this only applies to interstates.

This bill will amend and reenact §17C-7-1 of the Code of West Virginia, 1931.

It does have exceptions, such as if there was an obstruction making it necessary to drive to the left of the center of the highway.

According to the legislature, any person found violating the bill will be guilty of a misdemeanor and could fined. This can be enforced by someone calling it in to a non-emergency number or law enforcement would handle it if they see it.

There is no specific speed limit defined as slow in the bill.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.