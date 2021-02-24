Advertisement

Bridgeport OF Hogue inks with Fairmont State baseball

Played for Appalachian Aces this summer/fall
Hogue
Hogue(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport senior outfielder Drew Hogue inked with Fairmont State baseball on Wednesday.

After having his junior season at the Pit canceled due to COVID-19, Hogue spent his summer & fall playing for the Appalachian Aces. That’s where his recruitment took off. He also held an offer from WV State.

