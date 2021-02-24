Bridgeport OF Hogue inks with Fairmont State baseball
Played for Appalachian Aces this summer/fall
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport senior outfielder Drew Hogue inked with Fairmont State baseball on Wednesday.
After having his junior season at the Pit canceled due to COVID-19, Hogue spent his summer & fall playing for the Appalachian Aces. That’s where his recruitment took off. He also held an offer from WV State.
