Chemical reaction reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person sustained injuries Wednesday morning at the West Virginia State Police detachment in South Charleston after an explosion.

According to state police, at approximately 10:30 a.m. a single section of the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory experienced a chemical reaction resulting in a small fire.

Hazmat crews were called to investigate.

The fire was suppressed and contained by employees and South Charleston Fire Department.

One employee was transported with minor injuries.

