Advertisement

Chemical reaction reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person sustained injuries Wednesday morning at the West Virginia State Police detachment in South Charleston after an explosion.

According to state police, at approximately 10:30 a.m. a single section of the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory experienced a chemical reaction resulting in a small fire.

Hazmat crews were called to investigate.

The fire was suppressed and contained by employees and South Charleston Fire Department.

One employee was transported with minor injuries.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
School bus generic
West Virginia students to return to in-person learning, WVBE passes motion
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
WVDOH advises motorists of road closure in Preston County

Latest News

Upshur County Schools submits waiver requesting 4-day in-person learning
File image
West Virginia hospital to pay more than $300,000 for Medicare fraud
The WV DHHR is reporting 11 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 243 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 24 2021 6 AM