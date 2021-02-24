Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly dragging a woman and running her over with his car

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On July 31, 2020, Joseph Michael Bunnell, of Clarksburg, was driving a black Chevy when he allegedly grabbed a female victim by her hand/jacket and started dragging her up E. Pike Street.

Police say Bunnell ran over the victim’s leg causing serious injury which required hundreds of stitches.

Bunnell, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with accidents involving serious bodily injury, failure to stop.

