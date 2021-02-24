Advertisement

Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly dragging a woman and running her over with his car

police lights
police lights(AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On July 31, 2020, Joseph Michael Bunnell, of Clarksburg, was driving a black Chevy when he allegedly grabbed a female victim by her hand/jacket and started dragging her up E. Pike Street.

Police say Bunnell ran over the victim’s leg causing serious injury which required hundreds of stitches.

Bunnell, 25, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with accidents involving serious bodily injury, failure to stop.

