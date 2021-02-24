Advertisement

Delbert Junior Lough, Sr.

Delbert Junior Lough, Sr.
Delbert Junior Lough, Sr.(Delbert Junior Lough, Sr.)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021
Delbert Junior Lough, Sr. 82 passed away suddenly at his home in Cottle on Sunday, February 22, 2021. He was born August 11, 1938 in Webster County, a son of the late Roy and Elvera Baldwin Lough. Delbert was a coal miner and a wonderful man; very generous, loving and kind to all. He enjoyed coon hunting, digging ginseng, and camping. He is survived by his children Gary (Kathy) Lough of Tioga, Larry Lough of Craigsville, Sandra Lough of Cottle, Debra (Robert) Taylor of Canvas, Raphael (Melissa) Lough of Marietta, OH, Delbert Junior Lough of Cottle, and Terry George Lough of Cottle; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Hall. and several other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Brenda Diane Lough; wife of 51 years Velma Lough; grandson Tony Allen Lough and several brothers and sisters In keeping with his wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Lough family.

