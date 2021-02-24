Gov. Justice to hold second virtual town hall on plan to repeal state income tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The next virtual town hall where West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will answer question from the public regarding his plan to eliminate the state’s personal income tax will be held Wednesday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m.

You can pre-submit a question by calling the Governor’s Office at 304.558.2000 and a receptionist will take down your question. You can also submit a question by clicking here.

You can watch the virtual town hall on the WSAZ.com livestream by clicking here or on the WSAZ Facebook page.

On Monday, Gov. Justice hosted his first town hall on his proposal which does include an increase in sales tax and an increase to what he calls the luxury tax.

Justice said Monday the increase to the sales tax would focuses on ‘things that hurt us.’ The two items the governor mention were tobacco and soft drinks.

For our previous coverage: click here.

