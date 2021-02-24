Health officials report 243 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 243 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 130,382.

273,391 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 169,832 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 11 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,285.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 95-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old female from Grant County, a 76-year old male from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Boone County, a 79-year old female from Mercer County, a 58-year old male from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from Marion County, and a 57-year old male from Logan County.

“As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to these families for their loss.”

DHHR officials said 8,067 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 292 patients are currently hospitalized, 74 patients are in ICU, and 40 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,182), Berkeley (9,605), Boone (1,553), Braxton (769), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,740), Calhoun (224), Clay (371), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,622), Gilmer (706), Grant (1,054), Greenbrier (2,381), Hampshire (1,511), Hancock (2,577), Hardy (1,261), Harrison (4,804), Jackson (1,649), Jefferson (3,592), Kanawha (11,941), Lewis (1,026), Lincoln (1,215), Logan (2,668), Marion (3,626), Marshall (2,989), Mason (1,758), McDowell (1,340), Mercer (4,184), Mineral (2,574), Mingo (2,107), Monongalia (7,837), Monroe (937), Morgan (927), Nicholas (1,170), Ohio (3,609), Pendleton (618), Pleasants (799), Pocahontas (584), Preston (2,518), Putnam (4,172), Raleigh (4,636), Randolph (2,375), Ritchie (616), Roane (493), Summers (700), Taylor (1,081), Tucker (499), Tyler (612), Upshur (1,660), Wayne (2,586), Webster (305), Wetzel (1,074), Wirt (349), Wood (6,991), Wyoming (1,730).

