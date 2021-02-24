Advertisement

Healthy Grandfamilies offers help to grandparents raising grandchildren as their own

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County’s Healthy Grandfamilies recently received a grant to help support their program.

Julie Salmon, a social worker for Healthy Grandfamilies in Harrison County said that the program was started to help grandparents learn new ways to cope with parenting the children they have guardianship over.

They offer an 8 session program that hits on legal assistance, education and self care.

“There are no normal situations to how this happens. Every situation is unique, just to know that you’re not alone,” Salmon added.

Salmon said families were able to choose what services they want to take advantage of.

Through her work she’s seen grandparents learn to adjust to meet their children’s needs.

“You know communication’s changed with technology with the way our kids communicate. It’s good to be aware of that difference. How you can navigate that relationship with a grandchild that now you’re parenting,” she said.

Their support group was a component that allowed the grandparents to commiserate with other people going through similar situations.

Anyone that wanted to get involved in Healthy Grandfamilies could contact Salmon directly.

Healthy Grandfamilies offers help to grandparents raising grandchildren as their own
