Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy “Spring-Feel” Wednesday everyone!! And you thought yesterday was a nice one! Temperatures hit over 65F and above for most of us this afternoon. Still far from the record high of 78F in 2017, but today was so far the warmest day of the year. Along with the warm temperatures, we also saw the gusty winds return this afternoon, 30+ mph in some places. Clouds also started to roll as well. Clouds will continue to increase this afternoon because we are watching the approach of a cold front coming in from Ohio. This front will pass through our area around 7 pm and with it we will see some showers. Don’t expect to see much in terms of accumulations, most of these showers will be light and they will have moved through and out of our area by 11 pm. After the front goes through our winds will switch around to the northwest and we will start cooling down. Tomorrow and Friday will be nice days, with more average temperatures on Thursday and maybe a few degrees warming than that on Friday. But unfortunately, the weekend is going to be a rainy one. Don’t expect to see much sun on Saturday or Sunday, but temperatures will be mild, reaching into the mid 50′s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and light showers till midnight: Low: 30

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 41

Friday: Mostly sunny: High: 48

Saturday: Rain: High: 55

