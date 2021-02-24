Local expert provides answers on vaccine efficacy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A report recently published by the New England Journal of Medicine showed that the phase three trial of the Moderna vaccine encompassed upwards of 30,000 volunteers and one local expert says the vaccine showed a dramatic improvement in preventing the virus.

”As these studies, continue, we’ll figure out what that sweet spot is and we’ll be able to advise even better in terms of contract tracing but for now , this is what we have,” said leading coronavirus expert for the United Hospital center Dr. Mark Povroznik.

Dr. Povroznik says the trial compared people who didn’t take the vaccine to those who did.

“In the placebo arm the symptomatic covid illness occurred in about 185 individuals,” said Dr. Povroznik. “Those that were vaccinated, illness occurred in 11 individuals.”

Right now, the doctor says there is early short-term evidence supporting the vaccines efficacy.

“The more data that we get, the more comfort will be with what the overall efficacy is from just one shot, we know one shot works,” Dr. Povroznik said.

As information unfolds, the doctor says the vaccines are what is going to help drive us through this pandemic.

“For today, we have high efficacy, we have low side effects, we have short term evidence, and we have a trial that will be continuing to show us that long term evidence,” continued Dr. Povroznik.

The doctor said that the trial is slated to continue for two more years, but he also says it’s still worth a shot.

