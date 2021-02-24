Marion County offers first COVID-19 vaccine clinic to African American community after noticing low rates

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Marion County Health Department partnered with community leaders, Romelia Hodges and Tiffany Samuels of Fairmont, to provide a vaccine clinic for African Americans 65 and older in the area.

This is the first time a collaboration of this type has taken place in the state.

“Because of the digital divide that we have in our community, Tiffany Samuels and I took it upon ourselves to find those people and help them get signed up,” Hodges said.

“We just wanted to make sure that we could do what we can to overcome some of those barriers, and it’s true that if they want the vaccine, it’s available to them,” the director of the health department, Lloyd White said.

African Americans are two times more likely to die from coronavirus and almost three times as likely to be hospitalized, according to Hodges.

“You have to start with vaccine education and then you have to work on vaccine acceptance, because there are so many different stigmas that are out there that people hear, conspiracy theories and what not, so you have to dispel all of those things,” she said. “Even the cost that might be associated with it and say, ‘this is a free service that is being provided to you and that this is a good thing to make sure that you’re hear with us for the long haul.’”

By holding this event, Hodges said she hopes it will lead to more clinics catered to African Americans.

“We’re hoping this is something that will take fire across the state, and other health departments will work with their community organizers to do the same thing,” Hodges said.

Between 70-100 doses of the vaccine were made available Wednesday to the African American community.

