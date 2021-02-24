Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Lucy

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
This sweet girl is Lucy! She’s a hound dog, approx 5 years old and approx 60lbs.

Lucy is a goofball like most hounds and loves attention. She has her stubborn side but she can give you that look when she isn’t listening and you just can’t get mad. She likes toys and loves to cuddle on the couch.

She is pretty good with most of the dogs in her foster home, but does not like to be bossed around by any other dog. No cats!

She is not a fan of the crate so she does do some crying while in there. She was never crated before and is doing much better every day. Lucy is 95% housebroken, she gets busy and sometimes forgets and tinkles in the house. It doesn’t happen often. As long as she is let put to potty regularly she does great. A fenced-in yard is recommended.

She is spayed, utd on shots, flea treated and microchipped.

If you think you are that patient loving person to give her the wonderful home she deserves, please go fill out that application. Her adoption fee is 150.00 and she is being fostered in Clarksburg, WV.

