RCB senior guard Sturm commits to Davis & Elkins
Averaged 15.5 games for Lincoln in 2020
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB senior guard Victoria Sturm has made her college basketball choice.
The former Lincoln guard announced her commitment to Davis & Elkins women’s basketball tonight.
Sturm averaged 15.5 points a game for the Cougars last year and was a first team All-State selection. She transferred to Byrd this summer.
