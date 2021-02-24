Advertisement

RCB senior guard Sturm commits to Davis & Elkins

Averaged 15.5 games for Lincoln in 2020
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB senior guard Victoria Sturm has made her college basketball choice.

The former Lincoln guard announced her commitment to Davis & Elkins women’s basketball tonight.

Sturm averaged 15.5 points a game for the Cougars last year and was a first team All-State selection. She transferred to Byrd this summer.

