Stanley Henry Hamrick(Stanley Henry Hamrick)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stanley Henry Hamrick, 100, of Cowen, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away on Monday, February 23, 2021 at Webster Nursing & Rehab Center. He was born November 15, 1920 in Bergoo to the late Charles and Alta Hamrick. Stanley enjoyed digging ginseng, fishing, reading, and watching old westerns. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandkids. He was a member of the Webster Springs Moose Lodge and a retired coal miner. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Violet Hamrick; son Charles Hamrick; daughter Brenda Holcomb; and son-in-law Jerry Holcomb. He is survived by his daughters Karen (Charlie) Smith of Tioga, Jane (Denny) Brown of Glenville, Jessica Daniels of Elkins, Kim (Rusty) Conrad of Webster Springs, Teresa (John) Clutter of Upperglade, and Betty Jo Lynch of Upperglade; brothers and sisters Glen Hamrick, Keith Hamrick, Harley Hamrick, Harry Hamrick, Josephine Perrine, and Jean Sharp; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several other extended family and friends. Funeral Services to celebrate Stanley’s life will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Interment will follow in WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hamrick family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend services please practice the social distancing guidelines as set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

