Upshur County Schools submits waiver requesting 4-day in-person learning

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Board of Education announced a return to in-person instruction following the decision made by the West Virginia Board of Education.

Upshur County Schools has submitted a waiver on Wednesday to the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) asking for 4-day in-person learning, rather than 5-day in-person learning.

According to the WVDE, “Waivers are available for counties that are utilizing their own teachers for both in-person and full-time remote students participating in locally designed remote programs.”

Upshur County currently has 917 full-time remote students taught by Upshur County teachers. The school says remote Wednesdays and a 2 pm dismissal are necessary to allow sufficient time to support the needs of all students.

All grade levels, Pre-K through 12, will return to school four days per week beginning Monday, March 1. Although remote learning will remain an option, the school days it hopes that all students will return to in-person learning.

Dr. Tammy Samples, Upshur County Board of Education President noted, “All students will be provided the opportunity for success regardless of the delivery model employed. We are going to work with our families and students to ensure all students end the 2020-2021 school year ‘Upshur Strong’!”

Upshur County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sara Stankus, said, “This is the moment for which we have all been preparing. Administrative staff and employees are excited to welcome our students ‘home’.”

