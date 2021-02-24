West Virginia hospital to pay more than $300,000 for Medicare fraud

PETERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Grant Memorial Hospital has agreed to pay $320,175.71 for false medical claims, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

According the settlement, Grant Memorial Hospital filed false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, VA, and Railroad Retirement Programs from September 2014 to March 2016. The claims were for outpatient and inpatient services and items using the National Provider Identifier number and name of a credentialed physician, when, in fact, the services and items were actually provided by a non-credentialed physician, announced Powell.

“This case was the result of the hospital recognizing the mistake and bringing it to the attention of the federal government. I commend the hospital management for ensuring that this wrong was righted. All medical providers should take note, and when a mistake in billing is made, report the issue immediately,” said Powell.

The hospital disclosed the claims in February 2019, pursuant to the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services self-disclosure protocol.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.