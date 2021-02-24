Advertisement

WV Senate passes anti-strike bill on anniversary of 2018 teacher strike

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday, February 22nd marked three years since teachers went on strike, taking to the WV Capitol demanding higher wages. Three years from that date, the state senate passed a bill declaring strikes and work stoppages illegal in a 21-12 vote.

According to Senator Patricia Rucker, who introduced the bill, Senate Bill 11 aims to clarify “that public employees do not have any right to strike.”

But this resolution drew ire from the Democratic side of the aisle. Sen. Mike Caputo made his first speech on the floor as a State Senator in protest to this bill Monday.

“There is nothing to further that profession. It’s mean spirited and I think it’s in retaliation for people standing up for what they believe in,” Sen. Caputo said.

Referencing his roots in the UMWA, Senator Caputo advocated for the benefits striking historically provided West Virginians. Focusing squarely on the role of miner’s strikes to disband company towns.

Given the context of the date that this final Senate vote took place, Sen. Rucker continued to defend her bill, saying it was not retaliatory in nature.

The bill was introduced to the WV House on Wednesday.

