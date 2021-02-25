Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | February 25th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our temperatures skyrocketed into the mid-60s yesterday, but we did see some sprinkles in the evening. Today, we’ll have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures still rising into the low 40s for our daytime highs. Overnight though, we drop back down into the 20s for our lows. On Friday, we see plenty more sunshine, and temperatures creeping back up into the upper 40s. Clouds start to build in the afternoon though, and we are in for a rainy weekend. By the evening, we see potential for rain in the lowlands with snow in the mountains, and the showers stick around through the night. There is a break in the rainfall on Saturday night, but this break is short-lived, as rain returns for the early hours of Sunday morning and sticks around through the day. Rain showers finally start to dissipate on Monday afternoon, but at least our temperatures will be in the 50s for the weekend. We dropped back down into the forties for Monday and Tuesday, but Tuesday is looking like a much drier day with some partly cloudy skies.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, with a sunny afternoon. High: 44.

Tonight: Clouds roll in overnight, but we cool down significantly. Low: 25.

Friday: Morning sun, with clouds building in the afternoon and evening. High: 51.

Saturday: Rain in the morning and afternoon, with a drier evening. High: 57.

