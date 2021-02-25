Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 25th, 2021

Cooler but still sunny!
2 Day
2 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our temperatures skyrocketed into the mid-60s yesterday, but we did see some sprinkles in the evening. Today, we’ll have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures still rising into the low 40s for our daytime highs. Overnight though, we drop back down into the 20s for our lows. On Friday, we see plenty more sunshine, and temperatures creeping back up into the upper 40s. Clouds start to build in the afternoon though, and we are in for a rainy weekend. By the evening, we see potential for rain in the lowlands with snow in the mountains, and the showers stick around through the night. There is a break in the rainfall on Saturday night, but this break is short-lived, as rain returns for the early hours of Sunday morning and sticks around through the day. Rain showers finally start to dissipate on Monday afternoon, but at least our temperatures will be in the 50s for the weekend. We dropped back down into the forties for Monday and Tuesday, but Tuesday is looking like a much drier day with some partly cloudy skies.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, with a sunny afternoon. High: 44.

Tonight: Clouds roll in overnight, but we cool down significantly. Low: 25.

Friday: Morning sun, with clouds building in the afternoon and evening. High: 51.

Saturday: Rain in the morning and afternoon, with a drier evening. High: 57.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly dragging a woman and running her over with his car
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
The John Manchin Sr Health Care Center was constructed in 1980.
House bill aiming to shut down aging state facilities could mistakenly spell disaster for Marion County seniors

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect December 16, at early-morning. This is because much...
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 24, 2021
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 3 PM, February 25, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 24, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 24, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 24, 2021
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 24th, 2021