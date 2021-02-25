Advertisement

‘Call 911’: Assault victim gets help by posting sign on Pa. home’s window

By WTAE Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAE) - A Pennsylvania woman managed to get help after being assaulted by posting a sign that read “Call 911” on a home’s window. Police say the sign played a key role in helping the victim get to safety.

Someone called police late Saturday morning after spotting a sign in the window of a Unity Township, Pennsylvania, home that read “Call 911.” It turned out a woman, who says she feared for her life, had posted the sign after she was allegedly assaulted.

Police say no one was around to help the victim, and her phone had been smashed.

“Heads up on the victim’s part, having to go through a traumatic incident like she just went through and then thought, ‘My phone is damaged. I can’t make a call. What can I possibly do to get myself out of this horrible situation?’” said Trooper Steve Limani with Pennsylvania State Police.

When troopers responded to the home, they were greeted at the door by 44-year-old James Vickers. Police say the suspect had a knife on him, and he was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

He is accused of beating and strangling the woman when she tried to leave the house. Police say they also found suspected methamphetamine and pills.

The victim had visible injuries to her face but is expected to be OK, thanks in part to whoever decided to call police.

“We’re very lucky in this particular case that nothing else was worse than what it was,” Limani said.

Vickers is being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on assault, strangulation and drug charges. He is due back in court next month.

According to court records, he pleaded guilty in 2018 to simple assault and strangulation, stemming from two separate cases.

