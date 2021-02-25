COVID-19 Vaccines: the myths, the facts and the direction to take to get it

W.Va (WDTV) - Although West Virginia is in the spotlight for getting coronavirus vaccines quickly distributed, many people may still feel left in the dark when it comes to the types of vaccines available.

“They are all striving to do the same thing, this is simply the genetic code to teach our bodies to make the spike protein so then we can mount an immune response when we’re exposed to the virus,” said Vice President of Quality at UHC Dr. Mark Povroznik.

Right now, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are being administered and soon the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, will be distributed as well.

“When it comes to which vaccine you should get, I would say whichever vaccine is available should be the one that you should receive,” said Chief Pharmacy Officer WVU Medicine Todd Karpinski.

Each vaccine has been proven safe through clinical trials, but some still believe there are risks.

Karpinski and Dr. Povroznik say some of the most common myths involve still getting the virus or reproduction issues after receiving the shot, but they both say this is not true.

“They are effective, and this is our only way to get out of this pandemic,” said Karpinski.

“None of these vaccines are going to be 100% effective across the board and we shouldn’t expect that, but it doesn’t take that to holt the pandemic,” Dr. Povroznik said.

Karpinski says to get vaccinated, visit the West Virginia DHHR website or call the vaccine hotline to sign up; but most importantly, know that you can depend on your local entities for assistance.

“Please reach out to your local health department. They have information to direct you on where to get the vaccine and where your community vaccination clinic will be,” Karpinski continued.

Both health officials say there will be continued research on the vaccines and doses of the Johnson and Johnson could be out as early as next week.

