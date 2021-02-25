Advertisement

Fairmont State’s Neal Ready to Compete for Starting Nod Under Center

Redshirt freshman quarterback won Kennedy Award in 2018 at Fairmont Senior
Connor Neal
Connor Neal(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Neal is ready to lead his hometown Fighting Falcons under center.

After learning behind last year’s NCAA passing efficiency leader in Takwon Crews-Naylor, Neal is eager to represent his roots. The Fairmont Senior product departed as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Neal threw for 6,449 yards and tossed 79 scores at FSHS. He also led the Polar Bears to win the 2018 Class AA State Championship and earned the Kennedy Award for the state’s top high school football player.

Neal and the Fighting Falcons are preparing to embark on their five-game spring season. Fairmont State opens the 2021 campaign on March 11th at Wheeling. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

