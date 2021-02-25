Advertisement

Health officials report 431 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 431 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday

It brings the total count to 130,813.

277,182 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 175,181 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,290.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Summers County, an 84-year old male from Tucker County, and a 77-year old male from Raleigh County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

DHHR officials said 8,020 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 282 patients are currently hospitalized, 74 patients are in ICU, and 40 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,185), Berkeley (9,638), Boone (1,559), Braxton (768), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,762), Calhoun (224), Clay (372), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,635), Gilmer (706), Grant (1,059), Greenbrier (2,391), Hampshire (1,515), Hancock (2,581), Hardy (1,263), Harrison (4,811), Jackson (1,653), Jefferson (3,602), Kanawha (11,991), Lewis (1,032), Lincoln (1,218), Logan (2,680), Marion (3,642), Marshall (2,995), Mason (1,763), McDowell (1,348), Mercer (4,192), Mineral (2,573), Mingo (2,116), Monongalia (7,907), Monroe (944), Morgan (928), Nicholas (1,169), Ohio (3,617), Pendleton (618), Pleasants (799), Pocahontas (589), Preston (2,525), Putnam (4,186), Raleigh (4,653), Randolph (2,381), Ritchie (622), Roane (496), Summers (701), Taylor (1,081), Tucker (499), Tyler (613), Upshur (1,668), Wayne (2,596), Webster (308), Wetzel (1,075), Wirt (351), Wood (7,002), Wyoming (1,736).

