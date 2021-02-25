Advertisement

Hometown Hero: Monongah Mayor John Palmer

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
February’s Hometown Hero sponsored by the Manchin Injury Law Group is Monongah Mayor John Palmer.

When you’re a small town mayor, you wear many hats. You manage the town’s business, preside over council meetings and volunteer your time from everything from playground maintenance to clearing sidewalks to being Santa.  For Monongah Mayor John Palmer, his efforts led to a nomination as a Hometown Hero.

“Yeah, it was very...a big surprise to me. I had no idea I was even getting this award.  I’m just a normal person and I don’t really consider myself a hero in any way, but I appreciate the honor,” said Mayor Palmer.

Palmer is a third generation mayor of Monongah. His mother and grandfather each served as the lead town official. It’s a job he enjoys.

“I try. I try to do as much as possible.  Like I’ve always said, it takes a village and everybody here and we’ve got a lot of volunteers in this town and the workers.  We all work together to try to make Monongah the best place that we can make it,” Mayor Palmer said.

“He goes above and beyond here as mayor.  He shovels the sidewalks, stocks the charity food box that they have out here.  And I’ve spoken to several people about him and they all just have wonderful things to say about him because he goes so much above and beyond the call of duty,” said Tim Manchin.

