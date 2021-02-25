Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 24, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was fantastic, as we saw sunny skies and highs in the 60s. But we ended with rain, as a cold front swept into the area. This front will leave behind clouds tonight. Leftover moisture could also mean some drizzle as well. Add a change in wind direction, which means cooling temperatures, and tonight will feel a little dreary. But by tomorrow, we’ll see partly clear skies for the afternoon, thanks to high pressure to the northwest. Northwesterly winds will mean temperatures drop to the 40s, but that bright sunshine will make things feel nicer. By Friday, the high-pressure system moves east, allowing temperatures to rise a little bit. However, by evening, a low-pressure system will start bringing rain into West Virginia from the south and west, with rain in the lowlands and rain/snow mix possible in the mountains. Another low-pressure system brings more rain showers for Saturday morning and afternoon. We get a break in the evening, before another frontal system comes on Sunday morning and brings rain for most of the day. Because highs will be in the upper-40s to low-50s for much of the weekend, we’ll see rain. Some slick road conditions will be possible, so take your time when heading out. It’s not until Monday that we get a break from rain, as an area of high-pressure moves in.

Tonight: Cloudy skies are likely, as well as some drizzle. Temperatures will dip into the 30s. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: We’ll see skies partly clear out in the afternoon and evening hours. Because of northerly winds, temperatures will be in the 40s. High: 44.

Friday: Rain will start coming in the late-afternoon to early-evening hours, as a disturbance comes into WV. We get a break from the rain at night. High: 50.

Saturday: Another system comes in the morning and afternoon hours, bringing more rain showers to the lowlands. This will mean a messy start to the weekend. High: 52.

