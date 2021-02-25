Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 25, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re heading toward the end of the week and not a bad end it is. Plenty of sunny skies today to go around and more of that to come tomorrow as well. While yesterday was an astonishing day in terms of temperature, today was about 20 degrees cooler, but still right on track to being meeting our average high of 45F. Tomorrow will also be a nice and sunny day and those temperatures will warm up nicely to about 50F, at least through the early afternoon. The weekend though looks to be wet and cloudy. We’ll begin to see clouds and then rain entering our area from the southwest later on Friday, sometimes heavy. A small break from the rain could be seen later on Saturday, but then again on Sunday morning, the rain is back for likely another 24 hours. By Monday morning, rainfall totals for the weekend could be anywhere from 2-3″ for some. I think those of us in the southern part of our area will see a bit more than those closer to our Pennsylvania neighbor. Enjoy the rest of today and tomorrow, then get the umbrella ready for the weekend.

Tonight: Increasing clouds: Low: 26

Friday: Mostly sunny with showers likely later: High 50

Saturday: Rain showers, ending later: High: 57

Sunday: Rain: High: 60

