Advertisement

Learner’s permit test available online in West Virginia

West Virginia DMV
West Virginia DMV(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles says customers may now take their driver’s license knowledge test online.

The DMV made the announcement Thursday.

Commissioner Everett Frazier with the WV DMV says, “we are so excited to offer our customers this new online service. It’s simple to register, and can be done immediately from the comfort, safety, and convenience of home.”

In order to take the test, you will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse and camera. Phones will not work.

If customers need technical assistance with the online testing process once they’ve started the test, you can email WVK2DOnlineSupport@iti4dmv.com.

Once a customer passes the test, they will be sent a link to schedule an appointment at their local DMV Regional Office where they can show their proof documents and get their learner’s/instruction permit without having to wait in line.

You can click here for more information or go to the WV DMV website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly dragging a woman and running her over with his car
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
File image
West Virginia hospital to pay more than $300,000 for Medicare fraud

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 25 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 25 2021 12 PM
The West Virginia Power is one of 11 full-season Major League Baseball-affiliated minor league...
West Virginia Power baseball to continue in Atlantic League
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
Paving project to begin on section of Corridor H
The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 431 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.