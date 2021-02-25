Marion County Board of Education votes to implement in-person 4-day school week

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Board of Education (BOE) decided voted unanimously to have students in grades Pre-K through 12 who are in the blended learning model attend school in person for four days a week starting next week.

The distance learning option will be continued.

In order to implement this four-day model while continuing to offer the distance learning model to students, the BOE has to get a waiver signed by the West Virginia State School Superintendent, Clayton Burch.

The BOE is applying for the waiver which will allow schools to use Wednesday for addressing distant learners.

Students coming in-person will attend four full days on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesdays will be used to address distance learning.

The BOE says distance learners who want to come back in-person for the four full days may do so starting March 4.

If any student who is currently coming in-person wants to move to distance learning, they may do so by March 3.

Buses for Marion County Schools will begin the regular Bus Schedules on March 4.

