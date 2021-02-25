Mary Simmons Mary Rolena (McCourt) Simmons, 68, of Webster Springs passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Born November 10, 1952 in Diana, she was the daughter of the late Elijah Shelton and Emily (Hosey) McCourt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Lee Hosey, Carolyn McCourt, Barbara Knock, Arnold “Snail” McCourt; son-in-law, Lloyd “Hinkle” Utt; and granddaughter, Sloan Leann Mace. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening and canning, hunting, fishing, and camping. She had a loving heart and was an Aunt or Granny to everyone in the entire community. Mary was also a Christian. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Laura (Mike) Mace, Loretta (Tim) Perrine, and “Pete” Utt, all of Webster Springs, Anthony (Stephanie) Stout of Ohio, Chuck (Betsy) Lavelle, Scott (Jennifer) Simmons, and Larry “Sonny” Simmons; grandchildren, Roger Perrine, Mikey “Poo” (Lindsey) Mace, Tori Mace and companion, Michael, Lloyd Utt, Jr., Sadie Brown and companion, Bo, Tana Brown, Jake Lavelle, Paige Lavelle, Weston Simmons, Parker Simmons, Connor Simmons, Brianna Silman, Sydney Mustoe, and Garrett Anderson; great-grandchildren, Brylee, Emmie, Carter, RJ, Elijah, Levi and Emily; siblings, Thurman (Shirley) McCourt, Clifford (Betty) McCourt, Donna (Bill) Stephenson, Paul (Janie) McCourt, Arden (Jennifer) McCourt, and Georgie (Richard) Stout; father of her children, Roger Stout; and former spouse, Larry Simmons. Services to celebrate Mary’s life will be held 2PM, Sunday February 28, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastors Eddie Bender and Steve Stefanov officiating. Burial will follow at Harrison-Cochran Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation 6-9 PM, Saturday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Simmons family. Due to COVID-19, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

