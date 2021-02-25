Advertisement

McDonald’s releases new crispy chicken sandwich, 5 News employees hold taste test

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 2021 is about to get a lot more delicious with McDonald’s new crispy chicken sandwich, starting February 24.

The new sandwich features a brand new crispy, juicy, tender fillet made with all-white meat chicken that’s sure to capture the hearts and tastebuds of chicken enthusiasts across america when it debuts at participating restaurants nationwide.

Mcdonald’s is serving it up three ways:

Crispy chicken sandwich - for those who want to keep things simple – topped with crinkle cut pickles and served on a new toasted, buttered potato roll.

Spicy chicken sandwich - for those craving some heat – served with a spicy pepper sauce and crinkle cut pickles on a toasted potato roll.

Deluxe chicken sandwich - for those looking for a little extra somethin’ in the toppings department– served with shredded lettuce, roma tomatoes and mayo.

This new lineup builds upon McDonald’s mouth-watering chicken classics – like chicken mcnuggets and the mcchicken sandwich – and popular limited-time offerings like spicy chicken mcnuggets, chicken mcgriddles and the mcchicken biscuit sandwich.

“we’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” said McDonald’s owner/operator John Ebert. “we’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”

The new crispy chicken sandwich will be available at participating restaurants nationwide via carry-out, drive thru, the McDonald’s app or mcdelivery beginning next week.

