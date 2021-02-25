MCHD Dentistry take part in Jobs and Hope addiction recovery program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The mission of the Monongalia County Health Department is to build a healthy community. This week they announced a new route their dentistry program is going to achieve this mission.

In partnership with the West Virginia Jobs and Hope program and the West Virginia Oral Health Program, Health Department staff announced that they helped an anonymous local man on his road to recovery from addiction by providing subsidized dental care.

“It helps people who are dealing with substance use disorder and gives them some resources to pursue treatment for dental needs,” said Dr. Dan Carrier, program manager of MCHD Dentistry.

Participants in the Jobs and Hope program are allotted a one-time voucher for the dental care that they need.

“We try to work with our patients and develop a solution that meets their goals and needs, and we work within their financial abilities,” Dr. Carrier said.

But the dental department’s work is not limited to this partnership. Dr. Carrier was part of a team that lobbied for the expansion of West Virginia Medicaid that took effect this year, allotting $1,000 annually for dental care.

“Up until January 1st of this year, the only thing that Medicaid would cover for adults was essentially to have teeth extracted. So there is a real opportunity for adults who have Medicaid now to be able to come in and to get the dental work that they need done to keep their teeth, instead of just having them removed,” Dr. Carrier said.

For more information on the Jobs and Hope program visit https://jobsandhope.wv.gov/

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.