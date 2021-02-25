New wildlife education center to open in West Virginia

ALUM CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is planning to open a new wildlife education center in Kanawha County.

The Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center near Alum Creek is expected to open to the public later this summer.

The $5 million, 9,500-square-foot facility will feature educational space, an amphitheater and exhibits displaying the area’s ecology and wildlife species native to West Virginia. The center will also feature bird watching areas and hiking trails.

