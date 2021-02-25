Advertisement

New wildlife education center to open in West Virginia

wildlife education center
wildlife education center(West Virginia Division of Natural Resources)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALUM CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is planning to open a new wildlife education center in Kanawha County.

The Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center near Alum Creek is expected to open to the public later this summer.

The $5 million, 9,500-square-foot facility will feature educational space, an amphitheater and exhibits displaying the area’s ecology and wildlife species native to West Virginia. The center will also feature bird watching areas and hiking trails.

