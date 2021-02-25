Advertisement

No. 18 West Virginia stumbles at Iowa State, 85-68

Most points allowed by Mountaineers all year
Iowa State WVU
Iowa State WVU(LUKE LU | ISU Athletics)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Short-handed No. 18 West Virginia could not overcome a hot-shooting Cyclone team as the Mountaineers fell to Iowa State, 85-68 in Ames.

The Cyclones went 13-of-27 from three including 4 triples from freshman guard Lexi Donarski who had 18 points. Guard Ashley Joens had a game-high 20 points.

The Mountaineers were led by 19 points from Kysre Gondrezick and 14 from KK Deans.

WVU was without point guard Madisen Smith who is expected to miss the next 3-4 weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Mountaineers will stay on the road to face Kansas on Saturday at 2 p.m.

