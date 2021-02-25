Patrick Earl Heston, 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his residence. He was born November 12, 1940 in Fairmont; the son of the late Burton and Josephine (Clark) Heston. Adopted parents Clarence and Mary Linn. Patrick was Methodist by Faith. He was an equipment operator for M.A. Heston Inc. and was one of the founding brothers. He loved his dogs, working on vehicles and operating equipment.Patrick is survived by his brothers, Thomas Eber Heston of Pleasant Valley; his sister, Edna Closson of Pleasant Valley, Edward B. Linn and Helen Fairmont, Sisters Sharon Wandling (Akron Ohio) Betty Linn (Akron) Jackie Linn. (Akron) and brother William Linn (Akron); his caretaker and house mate, John Wayne of Fairmont; several nieces and nephew. In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel P. Heston, John E. Heston, Michael A. Heston, and Samuel W. Heston, Leroy “Red” Heston, James Heston, Fredrick Heston and Robert Heston, James Linn; and his two sister, Sandy Linn, and Alberta Conley. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

