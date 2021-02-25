Advertisement

Patrick Earl Heston

Patrick Earl Heston
Patrick Earl Heston(Patrick Earl Heston)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patrick Earl Heston, 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his residence. He was born November 12, 1940 in Fairmont; the son of the late Burton and Josephine (Clark) Heston. Adopted parents Clarence and Mary Linn. Patrick was Methodist by Faith. He was an equipment operator for M.A. Heston Inc. and was one of the founding brothers. He loved his dogs, working on vehicles and operating equipment.Patrick is survived by his brothers, Thomas Eber Heston of Pleasant Valley; his sister, Edna Closson of Pleasant Valley, Edward B. Linn and Helen Fairmont, Sisters Sharon Wandling (Akron Ohio) Betty Linn (Akron) Jackie Linn. (Akron) and brother William Linn (Akron); his caretaker and house mate, John Wayne of Fairmont; several nieces and nephew. In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel P. Heston, John E. Heston, Michael A. Heston, and Samuel W. Heston, Leroy “Red” Heston, James Heston, Fredrick Heston and Robert Heston, James Linn; and his two sister, Sandy Linn, and Alberta Conley. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly dragging a woman and running her over with his car
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Upshur County Schools submits waiver requesting 4-day in-person learning

Latest News

Mary Simmons
Mary Simmons
Stanley Henry Hamrick
Stanley Henry Hamrick
Delbert Junior Lough, Sr.
Delbert Junior Lough, Sr.
Elaine Mae Zickefoose Davidson Russell
Elaine Mae Zickefoose Davidson Russell