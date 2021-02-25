Advertisement

Paving project to begin on section of Corridor H

When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia.(Gov. Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has approved the bid award for paving work on the section of Corridor H (U.S. Route 48) between Kerens and Parsons; a major project in Gov. Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program.

When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia.

The contract for the project has been awarded to West Virginia Paving Inc., with a low bid of $29,970,497.14. Work will include 7.5 miles of asphalt paving on Corridor H; from Kerens in Randolph County to where the corridor connects with U.S. Route 219 – just east of Parsons in Tucker County. The winning bid for the project was more than $6.5 million under the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Engineer’s Estimate of $36,516,269.10.

Currently, 101 miles of Corridor H are open to traffic in West Virginia, with 31 miles left to open, including the section from Kerens to Parsons. To date, an estimated $1.93 billion has been spent on Corridor H. However, an estimated $1.10 billion-worth of work remains.

”To say this project is a big deal would be an understatement. We’re upgrading thousands of roads all across the state, but Corridor H has always been my number one priority in terms of our highways,” Gov. Justice said. “Finishing Corridor H will bring more people and businesses through our state than you can imagine, and with them will come more jobs, exposure, and countless other great opportunities.”

“As the Governor has pointed out, this may be the highest priority project in the state and we are committed to completing the entire corridor,” West Virginia Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. said. “Once that road is complete, it will open up that area of the state to economic opportunities, which lead to true prosperity. It all works together.”

