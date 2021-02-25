United Way Wednesday- Monongalia and Preston Counties (2/24/2021)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - COVID-19 relief had dominated the work of many organizations across the country since the pandemic onset in 2020. United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties has been working hard to make sure that everyone had food during such an unpredictable year.

One of their biggest programs began last spring, when United Way initiated the Helpful Harvest program. The Hazel Ruby Mcquain charitable trust provided a grant of $750,000 to help with food purchases for those who needed it. Additionally, United Way initiated a Response and Recovery Fund, and $123,000 was raised by different companies and corporations. This money went to different agencies in Mon and Preston Counties to help out in any Covid related ways.

In addition to helping directly with COVID-19 relief, United Way has allocated funds to help West Virginians with their rent. A $200,000 grant from the city of Morgantown is partially being used to offer Morgantown residents with rent and mortgage assistance. Those that are Morgantown city residents and live within the city limits can apply for this help with up to 3 months rent. If you have been laid off, or had a reduction of hours at your job, you are more than welcome to apply for this funding.

More on the United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties can be found at https://www.unitedwaympc.org/.

