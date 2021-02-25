Advertisement

West Virginia Power baseball to continue in Atlantic League

The West Virginia Power is one of 11 full-season Major League Baseball-affiliated minor league baseball teams not invited by MLB to retain their affiliation for the 2021 season.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Minor league baseball will continue in Charleston, West Virginia, as part of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

The West Virginia Power, the eight-team league and the city announced the affiliation Wednesday.

The Power will compete in the South Division along with teams from Lexington, Kentucky, and High Point and Gastonia, North Carolina. The North Division has teams from Waldorf, Maryland; Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania; and Central Islip on New York’s Long Island.

The Power formerly played in the South Atlantic League but was left out when Major League Baseball reorganized its minor leagues in a 120-team regional alignment this season.

The Power will be managed by Mark Minicozzi, who played in the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants organizations.

Elsewhere in the state, Bluefield and Princeton will now host college summer league teams in the Appalachian League. The West Virginia Black Bears in Morgantown will participate in a league for draft-eligible college players.

