West Virginia Pro Day set for March 18

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Per NFL.com, West Virginia is set to host its NFL Pro Day on March 18.

The event is for all draft eligible NFL hopefuls.

The 2021 NFL Combine is a primarily virtual event this year, so scouts will use this event to get most of their in-person evaluations.

Former WVU defensive lineman Darius Stills & linebacker Tony Fields both hold invitations to the NFL combine.

Long snapper Kyle Poland told WDTV a few months back that he had Pro Day circled on his calendar to perform for NFL teams.

