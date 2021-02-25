West Virginia Pro Day set for March 18
Per NFL.com
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Per NFL.com, West Virginia is set to host its NFL Pro Day on March 18.
The event is for all draft eligible NFL hopefuls.
The 2021 NFL Combine is a primarily virtual event this year, so scouts will use this event to get most of their in-person evaluations.
Former WVU defensive lineman Darius Stills & linebacker Tony Fields both hold invitations to the NFL combine.
Long snapper Kyle Poland told WDTV a few months back that he had Pro Day circled on his calendar to perform for NFL teams.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.