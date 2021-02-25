Advertisement

West Virginia Pro Day set for March 18

Per NFL.com
Pro Day
Pro Day(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Per NFL.com, West Virginia is set to host its NFL Pro Day on March 18.

The event is for all draft eligible NFL hopefuls.

The 2021 NFL Combine is a primarily virtual event this year, so scouts will use this event to get most of their in-person evaluations.

Former WVU defensive lineman Darius Stills & linebacker Tony Fields both hold invitations to the NFL combine.

Long snapper Kyle Poland told WDTV a few months back that he had Pro Day circled on his calendar to perform for NFL teams.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly dragging a woman and running her over with his car
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
File image
West Virginia hospital to pay more than $300,000 for Medicare fraud

Latest News

Connor Neal
Fairmont State’s Neal Ready to Compete for Starting Nod Under Center
CONCORD
WV Wesleyan falls to Concord, 77-66
Iowa State WVU
No. 18 West Virginia stumbles at Iowa State, 85-68
Swim
Morgantown swimming developing family atmosphere