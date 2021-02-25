Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Feb 25

John Halterman: Do you really want to be gamifying your retirement? You know, I get it. Online tools are amazing and provide a great opportunity for someone with knowledge, experience and also the emotional capabilities to be able to handle risks. But I gotta tell you, if you’re just online and think, hey, the markets are going up and I don’t want to miss out, well, unfortunately, you may be taking risks that are completely unnecessary. And the thing I gotta tell you is, retirement’s the real deal. You gotta make sure this money is here for you for the rest of your life. And so, I gotta ask, what type of risk management process do you have in place that regardless of whether the market goes up or down, that you know your retirement is going to be there. Well, don’t worry. If you don’t know and you don’t want to gamify it, we will be able to help you. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

