Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Feb 25

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman:  Do you really want to be gamifying your retirement?  You know, I get it. Online tools are amazing and provide a great opportunity for someone with knowledge, experience and also the emotional capabilities to be able to handle risks.  But I gotta tell you, if you’re just online and think, hey, the markets are going up and I don’t want to miss out, well, unfortunately, you may be taking risks that are completely unnecessary.  And the thing I gotta tell you is, retirement’s the real deal.  You gotta make sure this money is here for you for the rest of your life.  And so, I gotta ask, what type of risk management process do you have in place that regardless of whether the market goes up or down, that you know your retirement is going to be there.  Well, don’t worry.  If you don’t know and you don’t want to gamify it, we will be able to help you.   For more answers, call or visit our website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly dragging a woman and running her over with his car
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
A 16-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice at a lake in a Highland County state park,...
Teen, Ohio officer die in double tragedy at state park
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
Woman allegedly tells son to walk home following an argument, charged with child neglect
File image
West Virginia hospital to pay more than $300,000 for Medicare fraud

Latest News

Hometown Hero: Monongah Mayor John Palmer
Hometown Hero: Monongah Mayor John Palmer
Hometown Hero: Monongah Mayor John Palmer
Hometown Hero: Monongah Mayor John Palmer
Poll: Majority of West Virginians support $15 minimum wage
Poll: Majority of West Virginians support $15 federal minimum wage
Poll: Majority of West Virginians support $15 minimum wage
Poll: Majority of West Virginians support $15 minimum wage
COVID-19 Vaccines: the myths, the facts and the direction to take to get it
COVID-19 Vaccines: the myths, the facts and the direction to take to get it