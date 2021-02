BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan (0-14) fell to Concord on Wednesday night (8-6), 77-66

The Mountain Lions were led by 17 a piece from Malik Johnson and Ethan Heller.

Ross Young led the Bobcats with 22 points and Marvel McGowan added 12.

