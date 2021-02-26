111th Engineer Brigade Deployment Ceremony will be held Feb. 28, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia National Guard will be hosting a deployment event for more than 125 Soldiers of the 111th Engineer Brigade Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The ceremony will take place at the Millwood Armory from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The ceremony will be attended by prominent leadership figures from from the WVNG, including Brig. Gen. William “Bill” Crane, The Adjutant General, Command Sgt. Maj. James “Dusty” Jones, Senior Enlisted Leader, and various other WVNG senior military officers.

More than 125 Soldiers of 111th Engineer Brigade will deploy for approximately one year to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The goal of Operation Spartan Shield is to deter malign influence and potential adversaries in the areas of the operation. The mission of the soldiers will be to conduct engineer tasks, like project development and construction missions. They will also while also support the theater security cooperation program with each of our partner nations in the Greater Levant and Middle East.

This deployment is third time since Sept. 11, 2001, that the 111th Engineer Brigade has deployed overseas for contingency operations.

The ceremony will be on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.; Capital Jet Center at 10 a.m. The addresses of these locations are as follows: Millwood Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road Millwood, W.Va. 25262; Capital Jet Center 300 Eagle Mountain Road Charleston, W.Va. 25311.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.