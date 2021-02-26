Advertisement

111th Engineer Brigade Deployment Ceremony will be held Feb. 28, 2021

Soldiers were welcomed back by family and friends at various locations throughout the State of...
Soldiers were welcomed back by family and friends at various locations throughout the State of West Virginia, including Martinsburg and Charleston upon their return.(WVNG)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia National Guard will be hosting a deployment event for more than 125 Soldiers of the 111th Engineer Brigade Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The ceremony will take place at the Millwood Armory from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The ceremony will be attended by prominent leadership figures from from the WVNG, including Brig. Gen. William “Bill” Crane, The Adjutant General, Command Sgt. Maj. James “Dusty” Jones, Senior Enlisted Leader, and various other WVNG senior military officers.

More than 125 Soldiers of 111th Engineer Brigade will deploy for approximately one year to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The goal of Operation Spartan Shield is to deter malign influence and potential adversaries in the areas of the operation. The mission of the soldiers will be to conduct engineer tasks, like project development and construction missions. They will also while also support the theater security cooperation program with each of our partner nations in the Greater Levant and Middle East.

This deployment is third time since Sept. 11, 2001, that the 111th Engineer Brigade has deployed overseas for contingency operations.

The ceremony will be on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.; Capital Jet Center at 10 a.m. The addresses of these locations are as follows: Millwood Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road Millwood, W.Va. 25262; Capital Jet Center 300 Eagle Mountain Road Charleston, W.Va. 25311.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Eugene Morgan
W.Va State Police searching for wanted man, offering $5,000 reward
West Virginia DMV
Learner’s permit test available online in West Virginia
police lights
Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly dragging a woman and running her over with his car
Nine special education teachers left their positions in Marion County and the school district...
Marion County Board of Education votes to implement in-person 4-day school week
wildlife education center
New wildlife education center to open in West Virginia

Latest News

Senator Shelley Moore Capito talks about resumed discussion on COVID-19 relief
Funds from USDA Rural Development allocated for distance learning
Fire.
Morgantown fire determined to be result of arson
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 26 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 26 2021 12 PM
DHHR 02-26-2021
DHHR Covid-19 Numbers