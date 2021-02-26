Advertisement

A Harrison County man has admitted to drug and firearms charges

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced that Mark Andrew Yatulchik, of Shinnston, West Virginia, has admitted to drug and firearms charges.

Yatulchik, also known as “Utah,” age 50, pleaded guilty this week to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute More Than Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm as Felon.” Yatulchik admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from February 2017 to June 2018 in Harrison County and in other locations. In addition, Yatulchik, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior convictions, admitted to having two shotguns in May 2018 in Harrison County.

Now, Yatulchik faces between 5 and 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000 for the drug count. Additionally, he faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated.

