A Marion County woman allegedly dragged her child from the scene of an at-fault car accident

Ronda Colisino
Ronda Colisino(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is behind bars after allegedly dragging a child from the scene of a car accident in Marion county. She then tried to hide.

Once police found the woman and child, Ronda Colisono informer police that she hit another car and a DOH truck after taking her eyes off the road. Her alleged grandchild was in the front seat of the car at the time of the accident, and was not in a car seat.

According to the criminal complaint, the child was then transported for injuries to the face and arm. Colisino is being charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

