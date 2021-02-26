A Marion County woman allegedly dragged her child from the scene of an at-fault car accident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is behind bars after allegedly dragging a child from the scene of a car accident in Marion county. She then tried to hide.

Once police found the woman and child, Ronda Colisono informer police that she hit another car and a DOH truck after taking her eyes off the road. Her alleged grandchild was in the front seat of the car at the time of the accident, and was not in a car seat.

According to the criminal complaint, the child was then transported for injuries to the face and arm. Colisino is being charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.