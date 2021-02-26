Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 26th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clouds build through the day, with the clearest skies being early in the morning. Temperatures climb back into the low 50s today, and only dropped to the low 40s overnight. However, rain begins around 6 in the evening, and will continue throughout the weekend. In the upper elevation regions, some of this rain will turn to snow, bringing up to about 2 inches of accumulation to Pocahontas and Randolph counties. However, the air will be so warm that it will be difficult for the snow to accumulate significantly. Over the weekend, our temperatures sit in the mid-50s, and Sunday should be a few degrees warmer than Saturday. We can expect anywhere from 1 to 2.5 inches of rain from this event that takes place Friday night through Sunday night. We should wake up to clearer and drier conditions on Monday though, and our temperatures sit just below 50. Tuesday is dry and calm, with temperatures back in the mid-forties, but rain pushes in during the overnight hour, with potential for very light snow as well. The skies do dry out on Wednesday morning, and we warm up to the low 50s in the afternoon.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, with rain moving in during the evening. High: 50.

Tonight: Rain showers continue. Low: 39.

Saturday: Rain in the morning and afternoon, with a drier evening. High: 57.

Sunday: Rain all day. High: 61.

