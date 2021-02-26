Bradley Allen Craft, age 63 of Yates Avenue, Grafton, WV 26354 passed away Thursday February 25, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. He was born August 25, 1957 in Grafton, WV a son of Robert Clare Craft and Barbara Jean (Fox) Craft. He is survived by one sister; Dianne C. Craft of Bruceton Mills, WV; one brother: Donald L. Craft of Independence, WV, one nephew: Alden W. Craft of Bruceton Mills, WV. Bradley graduated from Grafton High School with the class of 1975. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert W. Craft. He worked WVU as a customer service worker. He was protestant by faith. Bradley was an avid WVU fan, Pittsburg Pirates, and Pittsburg Steelers fan. Private Graveside will be held at the Families Convenience at the Woodsdale Memorial Park. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Craft family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to WVU Hospice. Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.Com

