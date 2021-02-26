DHHR Covid-19 Numbers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Active cases of Covid-19 in West Virginia currently stand at 7800. The last time the state was below 8000 was November 11th, 2020.

The number of active cases has been steadily declining for 41 days straight now.

Hospitalization is at it’s lowest since the very beginning of November. State health officials reported 421 new cases Friday. That’s the second day in a row that more than 400 new cases have been reported, which is more than we’ve seen in the past two weeks.

There was only 1 new death reported today (Friday).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.