Elkins City chambers will be closed to the public on election night

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, on the evening of March 2, 2021 (the night of the municipal election), Elkins City chambers will only be open to media and staff (closed to the public).

The city’s external affairs specialist, Sutton Stokes, will be in attendance and will relay election results to candidates and the public in real time as announcements are made in council chambers.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m., and accounting for the time needed to count paper ballots and perform procedural duties required of the election officials, reports are expected to start coming out around 8:30 p.m.

