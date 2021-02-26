Advertisement

Elkins City chambers will be closed to the public on election night

Elkins
Elkins(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, on the evening of March 2, 2021 (the night of the municipal election), Elkins City chambers will only be open to media and staff (closed to the public).

The city’s external affairs specialist, Sutton Stokes, will be in attendance and will relay election results to candidates and the public in real time as announcements are made in council chambers.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m., and accounting for the time needed to count paper ballots and perform procedural duties required of the election officials, reports are expected to start coming out around 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Eugene Morgan
W.Va State Police searching for wanted man, offering $5,000 reward
West Virginia DMV
Learner’s permit test available online in West Virginia
police lights
Clarksburg man arrested after allegedly dragging a woman and running her over with his car
Nine special education teachers left their positions in Marion County and the school district...
Marion County Board of Education votes to implement in-person 4-day school week
wildlife education center
New wildlife education center to open in West Virginia

Latest News

File image
A Harrison County man has admitted to drug and firearms charges
Alexander Murray
Murray charged with strangulation after domestic violence incident
Ronda Colisino
A Marion County woman allegedly dragged her child from the scene of an at-fault car accident
Soldiers were welcomed back by family and friends at various locations throughout the State of...
111th Engineer Brigade Deployment Ceremony will be held Feb. 28, 2021