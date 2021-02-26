Advertisement

Fifth grader finds a unique way to share Black history with classmates

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Black History Month is coming to an end, a fifth grader delivers her final morning sharing of highlights of black history with her classmates.

Since the third grade, Lylah Dearing has spent every Friday in February in Principal Vicki Huffman’s office at Johnson Elementary School, sharing a message that’s important to her during the morning announcements.

It was an idea that sparked in second grade while completing a school project.

“We had to interview a grandparent about what segregation was like,” Lylah said.

“She learned some interesting facts that I guess she really wasn’t aware of, Lylah’s father, Lamond Dearing said.

“They couldn’t drink at the same water fountain and had to go to different schools,” Lylah said that’s a few things she learned when speaking with her grandpa.

That’s when Lylah decided this was information that needed to be shared with her classmates, and now she shares parts of Black history in hopes of inspiring her classmates.

“I think it’s important that we let other students know the importance of black history month, and I think Lylah brings a lot to the table,” Huffman said.

“We’re just pleased that she’s doing it,” Dearing said. Lylah’s mother, Linda Dearing agreed. “We’re super proud.”

“I really love it,” Lylah said. “I just enjoy it, it’s really fun to learn about these people who helped make the wrong, right.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

